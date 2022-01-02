New Year sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in city



Students release sky lantern to welcome the New Year at DU TSC in the capital on Friday night. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Fire Service and Civil Defence's media wing official Shahjahan Miah said they received reports of fire from at least seven places just after the celebrations began at 12 midnight on Friday.

The firefighters brought the flames under control at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Khilgaon, Demra, Sutrapur, Lalbagh and Keraniganj, the official said, adding that most of

the fire incidents occurred on the rooftops.

Majharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station said two firefighting units brought a major fire under control around 12:55 am that broke out at the rooftop of a three-storey building in Dhaka's Matuail due to a crashed lantern,

But not all the fire incidents in the night were caused by sky lanterns, said the official, according to Fire Service.

At one place, gas leak caused a fire and a car went up in flames in Tejgaon, he said.







