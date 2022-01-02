Video
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:18 PM
JS winter session from Jan 16

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Staff Correspondent

The first session of the year 2022 of Jatiya Sangsad will be held on January 16. This is the sixteenth session of the ongoing 11th Parliament. The first session of the year is also known as the winter session.
President M Abdul Hamid convened the session of the Parliament at
4:00 pm that day, informed by Nazmul Haque, Deputy Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat.
In the first session of the year, according to the provisions of the Constitution, the President will address the Parliament. A motion will be moved to thank the President after his speech.
The MPs will discuss the proposal throughout the session. The President's speech is approved by the Cabinet Division.
The fifteenth session of the Parliament ended on 28 November. According to the Constitution, there is no scope for a maximum of 60 days break from one session of the National Assembly to another.


