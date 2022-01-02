Lockdown not in plan right now: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the Covid-19 situation in the country is still good. If the rate of infection increases too much, then the thought of lockdown should be kept in mind. However, at the moment there is no plan for lockdown.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was responding to a question from reporters at the inaugural function of Covid-19 booster dose at Manikganj Nursing College auditorium on Saturday.

The Health Minister said, "Besides booster doses, mass vaccination activities have already started at the ward level. There are plans to administer at least 40 million doses of the vaccine in January. Another 60 million new syringes have been imported from China for vaccination."

"The situation of Bangladesh is better than other countries due to Omicron. If everyone follows the hygiene rules then we will be fine Insha Allah," he added.

Zahid Maleque further

said, "In the meantime, oral tablet as an antidote of Covid-19 have come to the market. However, this tablet is not a substitute for vaccine. Coronavirus affected person who has mild problems will be able to take this tablet."

Prof Dr Samiul Islam, the Director (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHC), Shamsul Haque, line director of the expanded immunization programme and others were also present at the opening ceremony of the booster dose.







