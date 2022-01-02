Millions of people wait for Padma Bridge

Millions of people in the country have been eagerly waiting for June 30 this year, the much expected date to open the dream Padma Multi Purpose Bridge for traffic.

According to economists, the government is optimistic that Padma Bridge will boost the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by 1.5-2 percent, as the entire bridge has already been visible as over 98 percent works of the main bridge have already been completed so far.

"We're working hard to open the bridge to traffic within the stipulated date ," Md Shafiqul Islam, project director of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, said .

He said the overall progress of work of the Padma bridge project is over 89 percent.

Islam said the dream bridge of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being implemented with own fund.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has challenged the World Bank and other lending agencies that the government will show zero tolerance to corruption in the construction of the Mega Bridge," the official said.

The dream bridge will change the economic landscape of southwestern Bangladesh, as well as it will connect many countries of South and Southeast Asia and contribute to communication, trade, industry, tourism and many other sectors in various ways.

Political experts observed that with the implementation of Padma Bridge project, one of the major election pledges of Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was fulfilled.

According to Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) officials, some 22 meters wide concrete deck slab (2.5 meters hard shoulder on the both side) with 4 lane road on upper deck, while a single track dual gauge rail will be installed on lower deck. The deck height is 13.6 meters. The bridge is being built with 760mm dia Gas Transmission Line, 150mm dia Fiber optical & Telephone Duct, High voltage Electric Line, Platform in River over Pile Foundation at two km downstream of Main Bridge. -BSS