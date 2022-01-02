14 CVASU teachers receive grants from ministry

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: The fourteen teachers of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) have received special research grants from the 'Science and Technology Programme' of the Ministry of Science and Technology in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Special research grants have been recommended and approved by the Associate Professor of Food Processing Engineering Shirin Akhter and Associate Professor Dr Afroza Sultana, Assistant Professor of Department of Aquaculture Dr Helena Khatun and Md Redwanur Rahman, Department of Pathology and Parasitology Prof Dr Sharmin Chowdhury and Prof Dr Mohammad Masuduzzaman

In Animal Science, Department of Nutrition Dr Md Imran Hossain and Dr Ahsanul Haque, Department of Surgery, Medicine. Prof Dr Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan and Prof Dr. Shahnewaz Ali Khan, Department of Pharmacology in Physiology Biochemistry.

Prof Dr Ashutosh Das and Prof Dr Gauz Miah in the Department of Animal Breeding in Genetics

Professor of Pathology and Parasitology Dr AMM Junaid Siddiqui and Associate Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim.









