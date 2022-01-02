Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

14 CVASU teachers receive grants from ministry

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: The fourteen teachers of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) have received special research grants from the 'Science and Technology Programme' of the Ministry of Science and Technology in the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Special research grants have been recommended and approved by the Associate Professor of Food Processing Engineering Shirin Akhter and Associate Professor Dr Afroza Sultana, Assistant Professor of Department of Aquaculture Dr Helena Khatun and Md Redwanur Rahman, Department of Pathology and Parasitology Prof Dr Sharmin Chowdhury and Prof Dr Mohammad Masuduzzaman
In Animal Science, Department of Nutrition Dr Md Imran Hossain and Dr Ahsanul Haque, Department of Surgery, Medicine. Prof Dr Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan and Prof Dr. Shahnewaz Ali Khan, Department of Pharmacology in Physiology Biochemistry.
Prof Dr Ashutosh Das and Prof Dr Gauz Miah in the Department of Animal Breeding in Genetics
Professor of Pathology and Parasitology Dr AMM Junaid Siddiqui and Associate Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions of people wait for Padma Bridge
14 CVASU teachers receive grants from ministry
Another wave of C-19: What’s next in Bangladesh
Masud Kamal new BAEC Chairman
Over 600 FFs accorded reception in Rajshahi
Fakirhat first upazila to jab 100pc of eligible population
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
Random use of political and commercial posters has become an eyesore


Latest News
Barca's Xavi calls for 'decaffeinated' Mallorca game to be postponed
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft