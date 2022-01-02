Video
Masud Kamal new BAEC Chairman

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022
Observer Desk

Masud Kamal new BAEC Chairman

Masud Kamal new BAEC Chairman

Mr. Masud Kamal has taken the charge of the Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission on 1 January, 2022.
Prior to the appointment, he served as the Member of Physical Science of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.
Mr. Masud Kamal joined in Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission as a Scientific Officer in 1989.
He completed his M.Sc. degree in Physics from Jahangirnagar University and M.Phil degree in Physics from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Dhaka.
During his service life he was the Director of Radioactivity Testing and Monitoring Laboratory, Chattogram and was also the Director of Atomic Energy Centre, Chattogram of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.







