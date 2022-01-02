Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off

Dhaka International Trade Fair, the largest annual commercial and trade event of the country has been inaugurated yesterday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the fair virtually from Gono Bhaban. Previously, the fair used to be held at Agargaon. Since the venue was too small to accommodate the large number of participants and visitors, this year it is being held at its permanent venue, for the first time, at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal. Sitting on more than 26 acres, the two-storey complex has 33,000 square metres of floor space, of which 24,370 square metres are meant to be used for exhibitions.



This year the fair is being jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). During the inauguration ceremony, the premier declared ICT products and services as the "products of the year 2022" to encourage exports in accordance with the export policy. However, because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the fair could not be organised last year.



Therefore, this year the fair has been organised keeping in mind the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the development activities of the government.



Despite the threat of new variant of C-19, Omicron, traders from more than 11 countries are participating in the fair. A total of 225 stalls, including 23 pavilions, 27 mini pavilions, 160 stalls and 15 food stalls, have been leased out to various local and international organisations.



In the past, the streets of Agargaon, Mirpur, Mohammadpur and their adjacent areas used to be severely congested during the month-long fair. But the new venue has a large space so it will not be difficult to accommodate numerous companies and customers.



In order to provide all kinds of necessary facilities the authority has facilitated a prayer room, children's play area, parking space, office rooms and guestrooms for officials and store rooms. In addition, adequate medical facilities have been ensured at the venue so that any visitors, staffs or officials can get immediate medical services if needed.



The gate of the international trade fair will open at 10 am every day and close at 9 pm. On government holidays, the fair will run till 10pm. Ticket price for the adults has been fixed at Tk 40 while at Tk 20 for minors. Keeping in mind the transport hassles, the government has provided 30 BRTC buses those will run from Kuril flyover to the fair venue from 8am to 10pm every day.



We hope that visitors will be encouraged to visit the fair, since the facilities have been improved. We also hope that, the fair will promote business and commerce in the country and increase exports, while proving the export policy vibrant.



We think arrangement of such international trade fair will meaningfully introduce our ability to outer world.

