Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:17 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Rooftop gardening

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
With open spaces abound with greenery decreasing day by day, country's urban areas, especially the capital city has turned into a pile of bricks and glasses. But the culture of rooftop garden simultaneously developing here suggests that there are also nature loving people in the city who want to breathe in touch of serene beauty of nature after hectic hours of mechanized life.

Apart from giving an opportunity to come close to nature, such gardening can be a great source of blessings in terms of environment and economy. As the agricultural land is shrinking at a rapid rate, rooftop gardening can be taken into account as the perfect alternative.

Although it is a personal venture, proper plan and vision in this regard can give it an infrastructural shape. But to reap cent percent benefit from it, government can come forward to encourage it in more organised way.

Chunnu
Old Dhaka



