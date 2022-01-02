Socio-economic reintegration of returnee migrants

Labour migration has been considered as second largest contributor to the GDP in Bangladesh, as it earns billions of dollars as remittances each year. Thousands of people from lower middle class and middle class families consider migration as opportunity to find employment and secure economic condition. The current infrastructure and mechanisms for migrant workers could only focuses on the safe migration process, and except providing some welfare supports, fewer things have done for the effective economic and social reintegration of returnee migrant workers. Because of the weak and fewer initiatives from GO and NGOs, or private sectors and unable to bend with the situation, thousands of returnee migrants obliged to re-migrate, which consider as barriers for sustainable economic reintegration.



According to BMET, from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020, total 4,08,408 Bangladeshi migrant workers returned to Bangladesh. Among the returnees, 49,924 were women migrant workers and 358,484 were male. Among these returnees, 11.3% returned with out-passes issued by Bangladeshi missions in the countries concerned. Apart from this, a good number of migrants who were on leave also failed to re-migrate due to the travel ban to prevent COVID 19, and remained unemployed since 2020. Both of the groups now palpating the economic, social and mental stress to cope with and roving to let off. Hence, the limitations within the migration system for reintegration of returnees have been heeded.



Though reintegration is an integral component in the migration cycle, it has not necessarily received due priority in Bangladesh. It is an enormous as well as complex program to design and execute. It requires uncertain time to adjust with the needs of the migrants and implement the denoted services successfully that may diverge from person to person, and between groups, as migrants are treated as homogenous group. While some might became successful in terms of resource mobilization, savings and asset development, others return with bare hand or with mental trauma. Moreover, the reintegration of female migrant workers who has been physically or sexually exploited in host countries by employers is always a challenging task.



Why the returnee reintegration program: The Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Policy 2016 of Bangladesh government acknowledge the importance of migrants' reintegration. Section 1.8.3 of the policy highlights the importance to register and document the skills and experience of the migrants and initiate schemes for the social reintegration of these migrants. The importance of the economic and social reintegration of migrants also has been underscored in sections 2.5.11 and 2.5.12 of the Welfare and Overseas Employment Policy 2016.



Apart from this, with the support of IOM, Bangladesh government developed 'A Framework of Services for Reintegration and Remigration of International Labour Migrants from Bangladesh' in 2018, where the Wage Earners Welfare Board will be the lead organization to implement the framework and extended its services for ensuring effective reintegration programs. The Bangladesh government commitment to meet the indications and goals of SDGs of United Nations, also recognized to adopt with national policies and action plans.



What done so far: Recently, to recover from dent of COVID 19 pandemic on overseas employment and reintegration of returnee migrant workers, government took some remarkable initiatives for economic reintegration. The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE), through Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB) on occasion of Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation 2020, the government disbursed incentives support of taka 1 crore 90 lakhs (equivalent to 2,12,000 USD) among 950 persons who received 20,000 taka each. It also started disbursement of soft loan among 200 returnee migrants (100 male and 100 female) total amount of taka 2 crore (loan ceiling started from 30,000 taka to 1,00,000 taka, under 11 categories).



Moreover, Probashi Kallayan Bank (PKB) started offering Bangabondhu Ovibashi Brihot Paribar loan schemes where the migrants could avail up to 10 lakhs taka as project or working capital loan. Bangladesh government with the support of World Bank (WB) instigated to disburse special aids of taka 13,500 (total fund BDT 425 crore, equivalent to 48 million USD) for each and the target was 2 lakhs returnee migrant workers.



Apart from government projects some NGOs like BRAC has been implementing some reintegration project name Prottoy, Prottasha, Onuprerona etc. Very few other NGOs or INGOs are working on reintegration or relevant issues. However, some NGO through different projects like OKUP and MRC of ICMPD are providing general and trauma counseling support, referral services to access skill and enterprise training as well as financial supports.

Mr Aminul Hoque Tushar, working in labor migration sector as analyst since 2008, and has been involved with different national and local associations like BOAF, BOMSA














