

Sino-US hegemony conflict in Asia



The United States usually begins its journey in every region, talking about the establishment of democracy, equal rights, and the fight against global terrorism. Since World War II, the US has redefined its relations with India and Pakistan, two important countries in South Asia. Despite having good relations with Pakistan for strategic reasons, the United States did not have good relations with India.



Although the United States supported India in the Sino-Indian War, it sided with Pakistan in the 1971 Great Liberation War, sharply criticizing India. When India conducted a nuclear test in 1964, the United States and its allies united and imposed economic sanctions on India. President Nixon and his administration also had a strong animosity against India.



The United States' aggression against socialist countries has been well-documented since World War II. In the twenty-first century, the US has to make new decisions in the case of South Asian countries, forgetting all the calculations of the past or apologizing for their past behavior.



The economic situation in China, one of the world's most eye-popping countries for the United States, is improving. Chinese President Xi Jinping called the first summit of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum, which was held in Beijing on May 14-15, 2017. BRI will have the largest number of states, the largest funding, and the largest population. That being said, this is going to be the biggest economic, diplomatic and geopolitical project in modern history.



With 68 countries, 60 percent of the world's population, and 40 percent of production, this new initiative is creating new globalization in the style of Asia. China has already gone to cross the borders of its own country and made new footprints in world politics. The United States sees China's re-emergence as a threat to investment, infrastructure, and technology experts around the world.



On the other hand, China's position in South Asia is getting stronger day by day. They are giving importance to the smallest issues in this region and they are giving their views on those issues. If a country is interested in the smallest problem or achievement of a country, its diplomatic explanation is that they want to strengthen relations with that country.



To free the countries of South Asia from the clutches of China, the United States is trying hard to change its past policy and turn its enemies into friends. The United States has had very bad relations with India for a long time since World War II. Now The United States is taking all necessary measures to improve relations with India, an emerging economy and a new power in world trade, to prevent China's rise in South Asia.



When US President Barack Obama visited India in 2010, he signed a 10 billion trade deal, including in the defense sector. More recently, the Trump administration initiated the 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue between the two countries in 2018. As a result, New Delhi and Washington Communications signed the Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). Bangladesh is another geographically important country in South Asia.



The United States has been vehemently opposing Bangladesh since its inception. In 1971, the United States was at the forefront of all forms of assistance against Bangladesh, including military assistance to Pakistan. According to Bangladesh's foreign policy, relations with the United States have not improved or deteriorated to maintain friendly relations.



Looking at the recent situation in the United States, it is clear that they want to see Bangladesh very closely with them. The United States is taking all possible measures to counter China's rise and trying to establish domination in South Asia. They are pulling each state in the region closer with different strategies.



The country is desperately working to bring India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other countries under its control to prevent China's rise in the region. They are not excluding any of the various agreements considering the diplomatic activities and national interests in different countries. In a word, the United States has devised all sorts of strategies to counter the rise of China, keeping India and Pakistan in the hand, the two nuclear-armed states in South Asia.



Although their relationship with Pakistan is not as good as it used to be, they have not distanced themselves from them through any strong rhetoric. Their only goal is to prevent this new rise of China at any cost, and that's why the United States is desperately working among South Asian countries.



In the aftermath of World War II, tensions between the United States and its allies, and between the Soviet Union and its allies, have been described as the first Cold War, and at present, Sino-US tensions are being called the New and Second Cold War.



Md Shofiqul Islam Niamot,

Student, Dept. of Political Science, University of Rajshahi











