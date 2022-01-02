

Omicron, mass vaccination and booster dose



The delta strain of the virus has caused a worldwide catastrophe and in addition to omicron, the virus is becoming more and more frightening. This new variant omicron has a record of gradually attacking 16 lakh people all over the world in one day which is terrifying. This new variant of Corona is spreading widely in Europe, America and India and it is definitely a serious risk for us as India is our neighboring country.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a series of warnings and advocacy measures to tackle situation and at the same time, countries around the world have undertaken a number of programmes, including the introduction of travel bans and the increase in patient identification rates and the promotion of mass vaccination programs to control the spread of omicron.



Scientists and physicians are focusing on booster doses to tackle this new variant of corona. Bangladesh has taken various steps to tackle omicron and is continuing its campaign at the field level by issuing 15-point directives, but it is questionable to what extent it is sufficient. Bangladesh has already started the booster Vaccination Program and it has been decided to administer it only to those above 60 in age and those who are frontliners.



But experts say that most people in Bangladesh have not yet been brought under the mass immunization program and many are still out of vaccination.



Many people are still waiting for the first dose of vaccination but they have not been able to get vaccinated, so the government should give top priority to ensure the mass vaccination. In Bangladesh, 24% of the people have already got two dose of vaccination and many are still waiting for first dose.



The health department has said that there is sufficient stock of vaccines but field level survey has shown that the vaccination program is slow and if it continues like this, it will take a long time to bring the people of the country under mass vaccination program. Experts say it will not be easy to deal with the new omicron virus if it does not speed up the immunization program.



About seven and a half crore people have completed the registration of vaccination and about four and a half crore people have received double dose. The corona virus vaccination program in the country has been going on for 10 months and as of December 9, the first dose of vaccine has been given to 6 crore 62 lakh people.



However, those who have received the two doses of vaccine cannot remain sure that the omicron will not attack them, but they must be careful about the new variant but those who have received the two doses of vaccine will be at least somewhat safe.



Experts say that the booster dose is very effective against the new coronary variant. An Oxford study shows that the booster dose of AstraZeneca is very effective against newer omicron variants. According to a British study, booster doses are 80 to 85 percent effective in preventing omicron.

Vaccine inequality is still rampant around the world, and in places where the vaccine has not yet arrived, we are seeing the emergence of a new strain of corona virus. Experts focus on genome sequences to prevent new variants of corona virus. In 92 of the 194 member countries of the World Health Organization, 40 percent of the total population has not been covered by the covid-19 vaccine by 2021.



The spread of the Coronavirus in Bangladesh was largely under control and the mortality rate was very low but the new omicron variant is definitely a cause for concern for us. If the new strain of Coronavirus spreads excessively, the country's educational institutions may be shut down again, creating a new challenge for continuing education.



There is no chance of a new shutdown-lockdown to deal with the new strain of Coronavirus as it puts tremendous pressure on the economy and makes people unemployed, so mass vaccination should be given utmost importance. The perfect combination of hygiene rules, mass vaccination program and booster dose can be the right way to deal with the omicron in a real sense.



In addition to the mass immunization program, the booster dose program should also be continued expeditiously. We must come out of the kind of mismanagement and slowness that is being noticed in the mass immunization programme; otherwise we will not be able to deal with this new variant properly.



A number of strategies can be applied to motivate people to use mask. 1. No mask no service 2. Surveillance should be increased at various road junction, cheek posts and crowded places. 3. Mosque-based campaigns can be run, especially on Fridays. 4. Distributing mask among the floating people. 5. People need to be involved in this regard locally and through the elders of the neighborhood. 6. Institutional and accommodation based activities should be carried out. 7. Where many people work together, it is important to ensure mask and need institutional supervision. 8. People need to be better informed about the danger of not using mask. 9. People can be made aware by miking in crowded areas. 10. Ensuring people's mask in public transport. 11. The number of mobile courts in Dhaka city can be further increased. 12. Print media, mass media and social media can play a vital role to motivate the people.



Most people in Bangladesh are not aware of horrors of corona. If people can be truly made aware of the horrors of Coronavirus, it will bring benefits. The easiest way to make people aware is involving the local people's representatives.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.









