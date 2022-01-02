Three SSC examinees among four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three female SSC examinees have allegedly committed suicide as they failed in the examination, and a young man killed himself in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Barishal and Rajshahi, in two days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A female SSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon as she failed in the examination.

Deceased Keya Khatun, 15, was the daughter of Abdul Quader, a resident of Bhartetulia Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila. She took part in the examination from Bhartetulia High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Keya Khatun failed in Geography in the examination.

Following this, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kumira Panditpukur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Haridas Mandol confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: An SSC examinee and a young have allegedly committed suicide in Babuganj Upazila of the district in two days.

An SSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Friday morning.

Deceased Meem Akhter, 18, was the daughter of Md Kawsar Mridha, a resident of Madhya Pangsha Village under Madhabpasha Union in the upazila. She took part in the examination from Degreer Char High School in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Meem was upset as she failed in the examination since the result was published on Thursday.

As a sequel to it, Meem hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8am on Friday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local doctor, where she was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station (PS) Kamalesh Chandra Halder confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf, 22, son of late Hakim Hawlader, a resident of Baherchar Khudrakat Village under Dehergati Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Yusuf hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

RAJSHAHI: An SSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday evening after failing in the examination.

The deceased was identified as Sweety Khatun, 17, daughter of Liton Ali, a resident of Belgharia Purbapara Village under Yusufpur Union in the upazila. She took part in the examination from Belgharia Abdus Sattar High School in the area. Local sources said Sweety failed in mathematics in the examination. Following this, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local doctor, where she was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Katakhali PS OC Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that Sweety's mother works as a cook in the PS.

