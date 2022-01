Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, distributed warm clothes among 2,500 cold-hit poor people











Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, distributed warm clothes among 2,500 cold-hit poor people of Chanchra, Chandpur, Sonapur and Shamvupur unions in Tazumuddin Upazila of Bhola on Saturday. Tazumuddin UNO Mariam Begum, Upazila AL President Fakhrul Alam Jahangir and its GS Fazlul Haque Dewan were also present at the distribution programme. photo: observer