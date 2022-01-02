Eight killed in road mishaps in five districts

Eight people including a teenage boy and a woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Rajshahi, Madaripur, Naogaon, Bogura and Sirajganj, in two days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A labourer was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azdar Ali, 60, son of late Atahar Ali, a resident of Jotanshi Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Azdar was going to work from home in the morning riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, a sand-laden tractor hit the bicycle in Jotanshi Mor area at around 8am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Sultana Parvin declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor and brought it to Bagha Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

MADARIPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Sheikh, 35, son of Haider Sheikh, a resident of Debraj Village, and Sajjad Hossain, 45, son of Razzak Matubbar, of Kharchhara area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said a Chattogram-bound passenger-laden bus rammed into an easy-bike in Khadi area on the Sheikh Hasina Road at around 9am, leaving the easy-bike driver Sumon dead on the spot and its three passengers severely injured.

The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

Later, critically injured Sajjad was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

The agitated people blocked the road and demanded justice over it, and later, they seized the bus and set to fire it.

Being informed, firefighters went to the spot and doused the fire, said Madaripur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mofazzal Hossain.

Madaripur Sadar PS OC Md Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident, adding that on information, police rushed to scene and brought the situation under control.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Two people including a teenage boy have been killed in a road accident in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sarwar Hossain, 32, son of Jaman Hossain, a resident of Paharkata Village under Patichora Union in Patnitala Upazila; and Habib, 16, son of Rezaul of Chandpur Village in Badalgacchi Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Gahaner Mor area on the Nazipur-Dhamoirhat Regional Highway in the upazila at around 6pm, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where Sarwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The on-duty doctor of Patnitala Upazila Health Complex referred Habib to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at RMCH at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint was filed with the PS immediately in this connection.

BOGURA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Azmal, 26, son of Dholu, a resident of Pilkunja Jhajhar Mor area, and Shahin, 32, son of Moqbul Hazi of Bagail Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Azmal and Shahin were heading to Dupchanchia in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

A Naogaon-bound passenger-laden bus from Bogura hit the motorcycle in front of Shekhahar Karim Filling Station on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway at around 5:30pm, leaving Azmal dead on the spot and Shahin seriously injured.

Injured Shahin was rescued, and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 6pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SZRMCH morgue for autopsies.

Kahalu PS OC Ambar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that no one was arrested yet in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman, who was injured in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district, died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Dilara Khatun, 40, wife of Shahin Khan, a resident of Rajshahi.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Lutfar Rahman said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'National Travels' from Rajshahi turned turtle after losing its control over the steering and hit a battery-run auto-van in Goza Bridge area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway under Salanga PS at around 11am, which left four persons dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

Of the deceased, two were identified as Satendra Nath Pramanik, 54, and Safura Begum, 62, wife of Abdul Hamid of Kumarpara Village in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna. Satendra Nath Pramanik was posted as an inspector at the office of superintendent of police in Rajshahi.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, Dilara Khatun succumbed to his injuries there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

However, the driver of the bus and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.













