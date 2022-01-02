

Jamalpur Zilla Press Club gets new committee

The election of JDPC was held in the auditorium of Freedom Fighter Abdul Hakim Stadium on Friday evening.

Md Kamal Hossain (The Daily Observer) and Liakot Hossen Lion (Daily Jai Jai Din) have been elected Vice-presidents while Tanvir Azad Mamun (News 24 TV) elected Joint GS.

Others included Treasurer Asmaul Asif (NTV), Office Secretary Shamim Alam (My TV), and Sports & Literary Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Hira (Deepto TV).

Executive members are: MA Jalil (Editor-local daily Ajker Jamalpur), Mukul Rana (The Daily Dinkal), Advocate Yousuf Ali (Daily Jai Jai Din), Shoyeb Hossen (Jamuna Tv) and M Sultan Alam (Daily Bangladesh Today).









JAMALPUR, Jan 1: Fazla Alahi Makam (SA TV) and Suvro Mehedi (DBC TV) have been elected President and General Secretary (GS) respectively of Jamapur Zilla Press Club (JDPC) for the year 2022.The election of JDPC was held in the auditorium of Freedom Fighter Abdul Hakim Stadium on Friday evening.Md Kamal Hossain (The Daily Observer) and Liakot Hossen Lion (Daily Jai Jai Din) have been elected Vice-presidents while Tanvir Azad Mamun (News 24 TV) elected Joint GS.Others included Treasurer Asmaul Asif (NTV), Office Secretary Shamim Alam (My TV), and Sports & Literary Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Hira (Deepto TV).Executive members are: MA Jalil (Editor-local daily Ajker Jamalpur), Mukul Rana (The Daily Dinkal), Advocate Yousuf Ali (Daily Jai Jai Din), Shoyeb Hossen (Jamuna Tv) and M Sultan Alam (Daily Bangladesh Today).