Students jubilant getting books on first day of New Year



Jubilant school students in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Textbooks were distributed among students in districts including Bogura, Feni, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kurigram and Rangamati.

BOGURA: Like every year, textbooks distribution started in the district on the first day of the New Year among the students of primary and secondary schools.

All the government and private institutions started distributing textbook at around 10 am following health safety measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic situation.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque distributed the new books among the students at Biam Laboratory School in the morning.

District Education Officer Ramjan Ali said 30,10,300 books for the students of secondary level and 20,03,000 books for the primary school students arrived in the district.

The textbooks were sent to every educational institution so that students can collect textbook from their respective institutions, he added.

FENI: Textbooks were distributed among over 4 lakh students in the district on the first day of the New Year.

District Education Officer Md Nurul Islam said the books were sent to every educational institution by December 29 last year.

There are a total of 1,98,000 students at primary level and 2,16,000 students at secondary level in the district.

100 per cent books against the demand of the primary level reached here while the institutions at secondary level received 70 per cent books against its demand.

GOPALGANJ: Textbooks were distributed among the students at primary and secondary levels in the district.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana, as chief guest, inaugurated the book distribution programme at Binapani Government Primary School at noon.

Vice-president of the school management committee Chowdhury Abul Kalam Azad presided over the programme.

Additional DC (Education & ICT) Mst Nazmun Nahar, District Awami League General Secretary Mahabub Ali Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rashedur Rahman, Executive Magistrate Md Mamun Khan, District Primary Education Officer Ananda Kishore Saha and Head Teacher of Binapani Government Primary School Parveen Akhter, among others, were also present at that time.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 4,26,024 textbooks were distributed among the students at primary level in the district.

According to District Primary Education Office sources, textbooks were distributed among 88,092 students of 637 primary schools in five upazilas of the district.

On the other hand, practical notebooks were also distributed among 16,737 students at pre-primary school level in the district.

District Primary Education Officer Md Rezwan Hossain said a total of 371 government primary schools, 133 schools directed by different NGOs, 10 kindergarten schools, nine non-KG schools, one madrasa and 19 other schools got the new books in the district this year.

KURIGRAM: The book distribution programme has begun in the distric like elsewhere in the country.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim inaugurated the programme by distributing textbooks among the students at Char Sitaijhar Government Primary School in Mogolbasa Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

ADC (General) Jilufa Sultana, Sadar UNO Rashedul Hasan and Sadar Upazila Education Officer Md Lutfar Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

District Education Officer Md Shamsul Alam said a total of 10,91,160 books have been arrived in the district against

District Primary Education Officer Md Shahidul Islam said there are a total of 3,66,010 students at primary level in the district.

Of them, 1,10,490 students received the books in first phase. The rest will get the books accordingly.

RANGAMATI: Zila Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, as chief guest, inaugurated the programme by distributing new textbooks among the students at Godhuli Amanatbag Government Primary School in the district town at around 11:30am.

Acting President of Godhuli Amanatbag Government Primary School Management Committee Motahar Hossain presided over the programme.

District Education Officer Sazzad Hossain. Assistant Education Officer Rabiul Hossain, Head Teacher of the school Hasina Begum and member of the school management committee Shahidul Alam Swapon, among others, were also present at that time.

District Education Officer Sazzad Hossain said a total of 3,79,901 textbooks will be distributed among 85,028 students in 10 upazilas of the district.







