Five held at Mirzapur

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Jan 1: Police arrested five members of a robber gang while they were preparing for committing robbery in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Razu Mia, 22, Nadim, 27, Fazal, 37, Sajadul Islam, 41, and Rashedul Islam Lalu, 27.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Bawar Kumerjani area at night, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and nabbed them with arms.







