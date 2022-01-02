Severed head of newborn baby found in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 1: Police recovered the severed head of a newborn baby from a drain in Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) area in the city on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Kashiadanga PS SM Masud Parvez said some local night guards saw the severed head of the newborn at a drain adjacent to Rajshahi Community Centre in the area at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered it and brought it to the PS.







