Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:15 PM
Home Countryside

Severed head of newborn baby found in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 1: Police recovered the severed head of a newborn baby from a drain in Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) area in the city on Thursday night.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Kashiadanga PS SM Masud Parvez said some local night guards saw the severed head of the newborn at a drain adjacent to Rajshahi Community Centre in the area at around 10pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered it and brought it to the PS.


