Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

SHEDAI CAMP, Jan 1: In a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing people displaced by drought and war, a woman is fighting to save her daughter.
Aziz Gul's husband sold their 10-year-old into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could feed his family of five children. Otherwise, he told her, they would all starve. He had to sacrifice one to save the rest.
Many of Afghanistan's growing number of destitute people are making such desperate decisions as their nation spirals into a vortex of poverty.
Afghanistan's aid-ependent economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The international community froze Afghanistan's assets abroad and halted funding, unwilling to work with a Taliban government given its reputation for brutality during its previous rule 20 years ago.
The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by war, drought and the coronavirus pandemic. State employees haven't been paid in months. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages.
"Day by day, the situation is deteriorating in this country, and especially children are suffering," said Asuntha Charles, national director of the World Vision aid organization in Afghanistan, which runs a health clinic for displaced people near the western city of Herat. "Today I have been heartbroken to see that the families are willing to sell their children to feed other family members."
Arranging marriages for very young girls is common in the region. The groom's family pays money to seal the deal, and the child usually stays with her parents until she is at least around 15. Yet with many unable to afford even basic food, some say they'd allow prospective grooms to take very young girls or are even trying to sell their sons.
Gul, unusually in this deeply patriarchal, male-dominated society, is resisting. Married off herself at 15, she says she would kill herself if her daughter, Qandi Gul, is taken away.
When her husband told her he had sold Qandi, "my heart stopped beating. I wished I could have died at that time, but maybe God didn't want me to die," Gul said, with Qandi by her side peering shyly from beneath her sky-blue headscarf. "Each time I remember that night ... I die and come back to life."     -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Africa bids farewell to Tutu
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village
Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan
Heavy snows to hit Colorado after wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes
Elizabeth awards knighthoods for Blair, Covid-19 officials
Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro
Hurting women insults God: Pope
Ukraine-Russia tensions soar


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft