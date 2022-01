Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro

Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro























Fireworks go off on Copacabana beach to mark the New Year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; People take part in the New Year's celebrations in Times Square, New York City; and fireworks light up the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year's celebrations in Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower in Moscow. Photos are taken on January 1, 2022. photo : AFP