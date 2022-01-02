Hurting women insults God: Pope

VATICAN CITY, Jan 1: Pope Francis urged the world to "roll up our sleeves" for peace in a New Year's message Saturday, while calling violence against women an affront to God.

Marking the 55th World Day of Peace, the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics devoted his Angelus address to encouraging a stop to violence around the world, telling the assembled crowd at Saint Peter's Square to keep peace at the forefront of their thoughts. "Let's go home thinking peace, peace, peace. We need peace," said the pope, speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace under sunny skies.

"I was looking at the images in the television programme 'In His Image' today, about war, displaced people, the miseries. This is happening today in the world. We want peace," he added, referring to a religious broadcast on Italian state television.

The pope -- who turned 85 on December 17 -- reminded the faithful that peace required "concrete actions," such as attention to the most fragile, forgiving others and promoting justice.

"And it needs a positive outlook as well, one that always sees, in the Church as well as in society, not the evil that divides us, but the good that unites us!" he added.

"Getting depressed or complaining is useless. We need to roll up our sleeves to build peace." Francis, who in March begins the ninth year of his papacy, called violence against women an insult to God during a mass in honour of the Virgin Mary earlier Saturday in Saint Peter's Basilica. -AFP











