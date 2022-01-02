Ukraine-Russia tensions soar

KIEV, Jan 1: Ukraine said Saturday one of its soldiers was killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists, as the US again warned Russia against any attacks on the country. US President Joe Biden will speak to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, after warning Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time of a tough response should he invade Ukraine.

In his New Year's Eve address, Zelensky said ending the war in the east remains his "main goal". "One serviceman of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the army said in a statement, adding that separatists had launched three attacks within 24 hours, using grenade launchers and small arms.

Biden held his second phone call with Putin in just over three weeks, threatening Moscow with major economic sanctions should it launch an attack. The Russian leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a "colossal mistake".

Biden said on Friday he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased US presence in Europe, where tensions are high after Russia's military buildup at the border.

"I made clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, if he goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe, with our NATO allies, and there will be a heavy price to pay for it," Biden told reporters as he left a Wilmington, Delaware, restaurant.

Biden says Putin agreed on "three major conferences" next month with senior staff to help find a resolution and said he expected progress from those negotiations. However, he added, "I made it clear that it only could work if he de-escalated."

Asked if Moscow faces sanctions if it kept troops on the border, Biden said, "I'm not going to negotiate here in public but we made it clear that he cannot - emphasize cannot - move on Ukraine." Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, a White house official said earlier on Friday. He will reaffirm support for Ukraine, discuss Russia's military buildup and review preparations for diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the region, the official said.

The Biden-Putin exchange set the stage for lower-level engagement between the countries that includes the US-Russia security meeting on Jan. 9-10, followed by a Russia-NATO session on Jan. 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries on Jan. 13.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to lay the groundwork for those talks on Friday in calls with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others, the State Department said. In conversations with the foreign ministers of Canada and Italy, Blinken discussed a united response to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. -AFP







