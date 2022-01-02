Video
Gibson proud of Bangladeshi pacers performance

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson was proud of the way the pacers went hard at New Zealand batters on day one of the first Test today, denying the visitors to take complete control on the match.
According to him, it needs an immense skill to keep New Zealand batters at bay in a condition, mostly favoured to the batters.
"I think the fast bowlers bowled well in difficult conditions," Gibson said. "They toiled really hard. It is hot today. I thought we were brilliant with the new ball. We pitched the ball up, swung it and beat the bat on numerous occasions."
Playing in his just second Test, Shoriful Islam took two wickets while Ebadot Hossain grabbed one. Another fast bowler Taskin Ahmed though couldn't take any wicket so far, his opening burst ensured New Zealand batters couldn't go after Bangladesh bowlers at their will.
New Zealand were reduced to 258-5 at the end of day one, something for which Bangladesh could be proud of. Every time they toured in New Zealand since their elevation as a Test nation in 2000, they found New Zealand condition for tougher in both batting and bowling and as a result, they haven't won any match yet in any format on New Zealand soil.
"We could have had a few more wickets. We are playing against the best team in the world. There was a close lbw shout against Devon Conway. On another day, it is given out. Those are the small margins in international cricket. I am quite proud of the way the boys battled and kept going all day," Gibson said.
As they hardly got wicket to their likings at home, Bangladeshi fast bowlers' improvement always remains slow. So they generally struggle on overseas soil even if they get seaming condition. But this time the story was different.    -BSS


