Moulvibazar, Chattogram play boys' final today





An exciting moment of a match of boys' semi-final of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Saturday at Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

On the other side, Narail and Jhenaidah girls are set to fight for the girls' title at 6:30 pm at the same venue.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Jahid Ahsan Russel will grace the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the former national cricket captain and currently a Member of Parliament from the Narail-2 constituency, will be a special guest on the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Moulvibazar stormed into the final of the boy's section beating Cumilla by 28-24 points in the first semi-final. In the highly competitive semi-final, the Moulvibazar boys kept their cool to establish their superiority in the last stage of the match. Chattogram too set their final tussle with Moulvibazar after beating Gopalganj by 34-16 in the second semi-final.

Before that in the boys' quarterfinals, Moulvibazar outplayed Rangpur by 53-25, Gopalganj beat Bogura by 38-36, Cumilla defeated Jashore by 39-34 and Chattogram beat Kishoreganj by 33-21 to secure the last four spots.

Earlier on Saturday in the girls' section, Jhenaidah cruised into the final of the girls' section beating Dinajpur in a 39-27 match in the semi-final stage. Narail too moved into the final beating Barisal by 55-13 points.

In the girls' quarterfinals, Dinajpur beat Mymensingh by 38-33, Barisal outplayed Brahmanbaria by 51-18, Jhenaidah outplayed Faridpur by 27-22 and Narail outplayed Bogura by 45-7 points.







