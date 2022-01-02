Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi

Moulvibazar, Chattogram play boys' final today

Jhenaidah, Narail to fight for girls\' title

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Sports Reporter

Jhenaidah, Narail to fight for girls' title
An exciting moment of a match of boys' semi-final of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Saturday at Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: BKF

An exciting moment of a match of boys' semi-final of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Saturday at Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: BKF

Moulvibazar and Chattogram will engage in the final of the boys' section of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 today (Sunday) at 5:30 pm at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
On the other side, Narail and Jhenaidah girls are set to fight for the girls' title at 6:30 pm at the same venue.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports Jahid Ahsan Russel will grace the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the former national cricket captain and currently a Member of Parliament from the Narail-2 constituency, will be a special guest on the occasion.
Earlier on Saturday, Moulvibazar stormed into the final of the boy's section beating Cumilla by 28-24 points in the first semi-final. In the highly competitive semi-final, the Moulvibazar boys kept their cool to establish their superiority in the last stage of the match. Chattogram too set their final tussle with Moulvibazar after beating Gopalganj by 34-16 in the second semi-final.
Before that in the boys' quarterfinals, Moulvibazar outplayed Rangpur by 53-25, Gopalganj beat Bogura by 38-36, Cumilla defeated Jashore by 39-34 and Chattogram beat Kishoreganj by 33-21 to secure the last four spots.
Earlier on Saturday in the girls' section, Jhenaidah cruised into the final of the girls' section beating Dinajpur in a 39-27 match in the semi-final stage. Narail too moved into the final beating Barisal by 55-13 points.
In the girls' quarterfinals, Dinajpur beat Mymensingh by 38-33, Barisal outplayed Brahmanbaria by 51-18, Jhenaidah outplayed Faridpur by 27-22 and Narail outplayed Bogura by 45-7 points.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tournament
Star strikers should enable hosts Cameroon to top Group A
France international Ikone signs for Fiorentina from Lille
Osimhen forced to sit out Africa Cup of Nations
Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Club Brugge boss Clement set to replace Kovac as Monaco coach
Gibson proud of Bangladeshi pacers performance
Moulvibazar, Chattogram play boys' final today


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft