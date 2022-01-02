Video
Sk Kamal 45th National Athletics kicks off tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Sports Reporter

The three-day-long Sheikh Kamal 45th National Athletics Competition will begin tomorrow (Monday) at 8:30 am at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka.
The State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the opening programme at 3:00 pm. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary-general Syed Shahed Reza will be there as a special guest.
About 400 athletes from 64 districts, eight divisions, universities, education boards, BKSPs, BJMC and affiliated service teams are competing in 40 events of the competition arranged by the Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) is playing. The men will participate in 22 events while the women in 18.
Photofinishing technology will be used to determine the times and results of the events.
The competition is to wrap up on 5 January.
In this regard, a press briefing was held at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. BAF president ASM Ali Kabir and general secretary Abdur Rakib Montu detailed all the aspects of the competition to the press there.








