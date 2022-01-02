Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No home farewell as Gayle left out of West Indies squad for Ireland, England series

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

No home farewell as Gayle left out of West Indies squad for Ireland, England series

No home farewell as Gayle left out of West Indies squad for Ireland, England series

ST. JOHN'S, JAN 1: Veteran batsman Chris Gayle was a surprise absence from the West Indies squad named on Friday for a one-off T20 against Ireland but captain Kieron Pollard returns from injury for the series which also includes England.
The 42-year-old Gayle had been expected to be given his international farewell in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park in Kingston.
But the Jamaican government have announced that fans will not be allowed at sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The West Indies host Ireland in the three-match International (ODI) Series and a one-off CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) from January 8 to 16.
The two-time World Champions then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval from January 22 to 30.
Pollard, 34, returns having missed the tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the recent T20 World Cup.
"We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan Tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in," said head coach Phil Simmons.
"COVID-19 has also played a part in the final make-up of the squad. The challenges in the next couple months are getting the young players in both squads to not only improve on their skills but maintain the attitude and desire we saw in Pakistan.
"We do need to start the year on a high. And we know both Ireland and England have very good teams, so we expect a very strong challenge as we look improve our chances of automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 and building the T20 team for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tournament
Star strikers should enable hosts Cameroon to top Group A
France international Ikone signs for Fiorentina from Lille
Osimhen forced to sit out Africa Cup of Nations
Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Club Brugge boss Clement set to replace Kovac as Monaco coach
Gibson proud of Bangladeshi pacers performance
Moulvibazar, Chattogram play boys' final today


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft