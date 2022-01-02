Hosts toward decent total after Conway ton



New Zealands Devon Conway plays a shot on day one of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 1, 2022. photo: AFP

Conway playing his first in international match since the last World Cup, who remained out of action for hand injury, played a knock of 122 off 227. He smashed the ball 16 times for four and sent the ball to the crowd for once.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal opted to field first winning the toss and got early breakthrough as well. Left arm speedster Shoriful Islam coloured his comeback on style picking up the wicket of Blackcaps' skipper Tom Latham, who is leading home team in absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, got out just after opening the account.

Another opener Will Young, who got a gifted life, departed on 52. It was the 4th delivery of the 18th over. A good length delivery from Shoriful kissed the bat of Young sharply before reaching into the gloves of Liton Das. There was a bit of a sound and Ultra Edge now shows that it might have been the outside edge. But there was no appeal from Bangladesh. Young was batting on 27 then.

Hommies however, went for lunch with 66 for one and added 81 runs from the post luch session losing the wicket of Ross Taylor. Taylor got out on 31 while Tom Blundell was the last Kiwi batter to depart in the last ball of the day scoring 11 runs. Henry Nicholls was batting on 32.

Shoriful purchased two wickets spending 53 runs while part-time spinner Mominul Haque and pacer Ebadat Hossain shared one wicket each. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the lone specialist Bangladesh spinner in the playing eleven, remained wicketless but was very impressive in creating chances and restricted New Zealand batters to score quickly.

Nicholls is the last recognized New Zealand batter in the squad and Bangladesh must be looking to send him sideline as quick as possible to tie the hosts in a reachable total.







New Zealand ended day-1 of the Maunganui Test on Saturday against touring Bangladesh posting 258 runs on the board losing five wickets ridding on his style century of Devon Conway.Conway playing his first in international match since the last World Cup, who remained out of action for hand injury, played a knock of 122 off 227. He smashed the ball 16 times for four and sent the ball to the crowd for once.Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal opted to field first winning the toss and got early breakthrough as well. Left arm speedster Shoriful Islam coloured his comeback on style picking up the wicket of Blackcaps' skipper Tom Latham, who is leading home team in absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, got out just after opening the account.Another opener Will Young, who got a gifted life, departed on 52. It was the 4th delivery of the 18th over. A good length delivery from Shoriful kissed the bat of Young sharply before reaching into the gloves of Liton Das. There was a bit of a sound and Ultra Edge now shows that it might have been the outside edge. But there was no appeal from Bangladesh. Young was batting on 27 then.Hommies however, went for lunch with 66 for one and added 81 runs from the post luch session losing the wicket of Ross Taylor. Taylor got out on 31 while Tom Blundell was the last Kiwi batter to depart in the last ball of the day scoring 11 runs. Henry Nicholls was batting on 32.Shoriful purchased two wickets spending 53 runs while part-time spinner Mominul Haque and pacer Ebadat Hossain shared one wicket each. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the lone specialist Bangladesh spinner in the playing eleven, remained wicketless but was very impressive in creating chances and restricted New Zealand batters to score quickly.Nicholls is the last recognized New Zealand batter in the squad and Bangladesh must be looking to send him sideline as quick as possible to tie the hosts in a reachable total.