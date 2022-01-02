Looking forward to keeps New Zealand at bay: Shoriful



Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Ross Taylor (not pictured) with a teammate Mominul Haque on day one of the first cricket Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 1, 2022. photo: AFP

Shoriful led the way on day one, with 2-53 as Bangladesh reduced New Zealand to 258-5. The day is considered as one of the best days for Bangladesh in New Zealand, a country in which they haven't won any match in any format of cricket as of now.

The first day of the New Year however brought a joyful day for them and Shoriful was reluctant to squander the chance.

He said Bangladesh were looking forward to continuing in the same manner on the second day.

"We would have been happier had we taken a couple of more wickets," Shoriful said. "But still the day went well. It was great to bowl in the first hour, there was enough movement and swing. The wicket got a bit flat after lunch, so I pulled back the length to curb their scoring."

For New Zealand Devon Conway scored highest 122, which is his first century in his first Test at home.

Conway however was dismissed by Mominul Haque, who is an occasional bowler. Shoriful said, Conway's wicket put them on top in the team so far.

"The Conway wicket was important. Mominul bhai got us the breakthrough. We will now try to keep their run rate low, and get them bowled out on the second day."

Shoriful took two wickets while Ebadot Hossain had one late in the day. But there were no wickets for Taskin, who bowled 20 overs.

But Bangladesh's bowling coach Ottis Gibson believed Taskin will bring back his best on day two to worsen New Zealand's situation further.

"That's Test cricket - that's what I tell him. You will not get wickets every day. But tomorrow there's still five wickets to get. Maybe he can get three or four wickets, after getting himself freshened up. He bowled very well today," Gibson said. -BSS











