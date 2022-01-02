

Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting

Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md. Mohon Miah and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA were attended the meeting. Standard Bank Ltd held its 352th board meeting recently through digital platform. Chairman of the Board of Directors KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, says a press release.It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Md. ZahedulHoque, Ferozur Rahman, Md. MonzurAlam, S. A. M. Hossain, Al-Haj Mohammed ShamsulAlam, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Gulzar Ahmed, Ferdous Ali Khan, KaziKhurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed respectively.Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md. Mohon Miah and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA were attended the meeting.