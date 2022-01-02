Video
Banking Events

IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

With continuous effort to offer modern banking products and services at the doorstep of customers, IFIC Bank Limited has inaugurated three new branches at  Kashiani in Goplagonj district, Darshana in Chuadanga district and Lasksham in Cumilla district. They started their journey consecutively on 27th, 28th and 29thDecember 2021 as158th, 159th&160th branch of the bank.
To help reduce the risks of contagion of coronavirus their inauguration programsares were held by maintaining social distance with minimum number of guests in respective branches in presence of local residents.
IFIC Bank is ensuring cutting the edge banking facilities with highly skilled workforce and revolutionary fin-tech support through its branches and sub-branches across the country.


