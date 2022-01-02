EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions



Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special discount on services of and Movement Solutions BD, a modern physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic in the country, says a press release.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and S.M. Zahidul Islam Sazal, Managing Director of Movement Solutions signed the deal in Dhaka recently.Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Nazir Arifeen Jitu, Executive Director of Movement Solutions were present among others on the occasion.