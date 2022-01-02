Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman



Selim R.F. Hussain

The announcement came from the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ABB, held virtually recently, says a press release.

The new Board of Governors, under the leadership of Hussain, will take charge of ABB from January 1, 2022.

Hussain is a Bangladeshi career banker with over 35 years of experience in South Asian financial institutions. He started his banking career with the two largest multi-national banks in Bangladesh, first ANZ Grindlays Bank and later Standard Chartered Bank, and worked there for twenty-four years.

In 2010, he moved to the largest Non-Banking Financial Institution in Bangladesh, the IDLC Finance Group, as their Managing Director. He headed IDLC Finance and was also the chairman of IDLC Investment Limited and IDLC Securities Limited for six years.

At the end of 2015, Selim joined BRAC Bank Limited as its Managing Director and CEO and has been there since.

Hussain graduated from the University of Dhaka securing an Honors degree in Accounting from the Business Faculty and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration.







