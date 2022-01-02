Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Selim R.F. Hussain

Selim R.F. Hussain

Selim R.F. Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Ltd, has been elected as new chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) for the next two years (2022-23).
The announcement came from the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ABB, held virtually recently, says a press release.
The new Board of Governors, under the leadership of Hussain, will take charge of ABB from January 1, 2022.
Hussain is a Bangladeshi career banker with over 35 years of experience in South Asian financial institutions. He started his banking career with the two largest multi-national banks in Bangladesh, first ANZ Grindlays Bank and later Standard Chartered Bank, and worked there for twenty-four years.
In 2010, he moved to the largest Non-Banking Financial Institution in Bangladesh, the IDLC Finance Group, as their Managing Director. He headed IDLC Finance and was also the chairman of IDLC Investment Limited and IDLC Securities Limited for six years.
At the end of 2015, Selim joined BRAC Bank Limited as its Managing Director and CEO and has been there since.
Hussain graduated from the University of Dhaka  securing an Honors degree in Accounting from the Business Faculty and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting
IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham
EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions
Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman
RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound
Erdogan pledges to make Turkey among 10 big economies
Govt bets big on agriculture to reshape rural economy
‘Bangladesh economy rebounded quickly in 2021’


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
FM Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft