RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound

The country's apparel sector found a silver lining in 2021 as the readymade garment business started rebounding from 2020 Covid setback.

RMG makers hope that the rebound would continue in New Year despite fears of impact from Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus now spreading .

The businesses said that 2021 was better than 2020 for them as Bangladesh's RMG sector started rebounding from the impact of Covid-19 setback in the year.

The RMG sector's recovery was fantastic in the last three-four months 2021 and the performance of the sector in the period was even better than pre-pandemic situation, they said.

After reporting the first Covid positive cases in Bangladesh in March 2020, the government announced shutdowns in phases in the country to contain infection. At that time Bangladesh's manufacturing units were closed for at least one month in March and April.

Later the government allowed production in RMG factories but the sector faced cancelation of a huge number of orders from western buyers as the surge in pandemic halted business activities in the United States and European countries.

According to the government data, Bangladesh's RMG exports in 2020 decreased by $5.6 billion to $27.47 billion from $33.07 billion in 2019 due to the impact of pandemic.

'2021 was better for us than the year 2020 as our sector started rebounding from the shock of the pandemic,' Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Daily Observer.

It is a good sign that the country's RMG sector reinstated jobs of many workers in 2021, he said. And hoped that the RMG sectors rebound made in 2021 would continue in 2022.

'We are worried about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and international lockdown but we have taken strict measures to prevent the variant in our factories,' Faruque said.

The BGMEA president said they faced various challenges, including an increase in the prices of raw materials, over the year but the sector also gained some opportunities in the time.

He said prices of the products increased in the global market in 2021 but it was lower than the hike of raw materials prices. 'Now we are working on innovation and branding and hopefully the New Year would bring more opportunities for the RMG sector,' Faruque said.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, RMG exports in 11 months (January-November) of 2021 grew by nearly $7 billion to $31.76 billion from $24.82 billion in the same period of 2020.

The apparel makers said that apparel export earnings in 2021 would exceed the pre-pandemic level -$33.07 billion in 2019.

'Obviously, 2021 was better than 2020 for the RMG sector and hopefully the trend will continue in 2022,' said Md Fazlul Hoque, a former president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association BKMEA).

He said that the recovery of the sector was fantastic in the last quarter of 2021. 'There is an anxiety over the spread of Omicron. If the pandemic situation is deteriorated in our export destinations, it will hamper the ongoing pace of rebound,' Fazlul said.

He also said that the pandemic had made the country's RMG sector capable to face new challenges.







