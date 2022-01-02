How BD becoming India’s 4th largest export destination by 22

In Fiscal Year 2022, Bangladesh (BD) is expected to be India's fourth-largest export destination jumping from the fifth place it is currently holding. This is definitely a landmark for the Indo-Bangladesh relations which began on 6 December 1971 with India's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state.

It is a time-honored decision to analyze the factors that have made BD to be in the list of top five export destinations of India and how both countries can generate more benefits from this economic engagement.

According to the available data till October, during the first seven months of fiscal year 2022, exports from India to BD increased 81 percent over the same time period in the previous year to USD7.7 billion.

This makes BD the fourth largest export destination of India after the USA, UAE and China respectively. Sri Lanka and cambodia may also follow the BD's footstep to make their market more attractive to Indian imvestors.

If this export trend remains constant, then B is most likely to achieve the rank as India's fourth largest export market from the fifth position it is holding from last year. Analysts and experts were surprised, in fiscal year 2020, when BD directly jumped to the fifth position from the ninth position in India's export profile.

What makes BD such an attractive export destination for India? This has become possible because of BD's economic boom which has ultimately contributed substantially to India's export growth to BD.

BD has demonstrated extreme economic success and growth in the past decades especially among the South Asian countries. The RMG sector, which is responsible for almost 80 percent of the total export earnings, worked as a main engine of economic growth and development. According to the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), BD has become eighth largest remittance earner in 2020.

In 2020, the remittance BD earned from its expatriates accounted for 6.6% of GDP. This remittance inflow ensures stable household income, increased consumption level and improved living standard of the people. Economists also predict that BD may even surpass India in terms of per capita income in the coming year. Sri Lanka and Cambodia may learn from BD's macroeconomic policies to manage their economy for further growth. In the Fiscal Year 2020-21, the Per Capita Income (PPI) in BD was $2,554 and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of BD has increased to $409 billion. If we analyze the GDP and PPI of BD over the last 10 years, we will see a growing trend which ultimately indicates that the purchasing power of the people of BD has increased over this timeframe. When PPI increases, demand for goods and services increases which makes BD an attractive market not only for internal companies but also for the foreign companies.

How India penetrated into BD's market? : There are a number of factors that helped Indian companies to successfully penetrate into BD's market. The shared civilizational bonds, common history and cultural and social affinity bought BD and India closer. People of these countries have similar taste in foods and other day-to-day necessities which made Indian companies read the psychology of BD consumers. On the other hand, Indian media is widely broadcast in BD which also created huge demand for Indian goods in BD through successful marketing promotion and advertising. Besides, Indian companies grabbed the BD market perfectly with quality products and affordable prices. Noteworthy to mention here, the major goods exported to BD from India, during April-October 2021, are cereal, cotton, electricity, vehicle parts, and mechanical appliances.

In Fiscal Year 2019-20, the bilateral trade between India and BD crossed $10 billion where India's exports to BD were $8.2 billion and BD's exports to India $1.26 billion. This data shows that there is a huge trade deficit for BD which should be addressed immediately by both countries especially by India. Otherwise, these economic ties will be questioned by the critics dubbing it as "trade imbalance".





