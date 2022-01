Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc dividend

Aftab Automobiles Ltd approved 5 per cent Cash Dividend (Excluding Sponsors and Directors) and 5 per cent Stock Dividend to all shareholders of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021at its 41st Annual General Meeting held through digital platform recently. A large number of Shareholders attended in the meeting. The meeting was presided over by Sajedul Islam, Director of the Company.