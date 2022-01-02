bKash, best brand for 3 consecutive years

bKash remains the country's Best Brand for the 3rd year in a row through a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum. Following the success of 2019 and 2020, bKash retains its position as the overall best brand among top 102 brands across 35 categories, says a press release.

At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'Most Loved Brand' under Mobile Financial Services category for 5th time in a row.

This recognition reflects that bKash has ensured freedom and empowerment in millions' daily transactions in just a decade and fostering financial inclusion as a whole.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in partnership with NielsenIQ and in association with The Daily Star, organized the 13th 'Best Brand Award 2021' Wednesday last at a city hotel. BBF honored the most loved brands who have achieved customer trust and acceptability through tough and effortful initiatives.

The survey was conducted by Nielsen's world-class survey method 'Winning BrandsTM'. This time, 8000 consumers across the country participated in the survey.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and newly elected BASIS President Russell T Ahmed handed over the 'Best Brand Award-2021' to Ashraf Bari, EVP and Head of Brand at bKash. Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer from bKash were present on the stage.











