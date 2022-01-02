Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash, best brand for 3 consecutive years

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

bKash remains the country's Best Brand for the 3rd year in a row through a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum. Following the success of 2019 and 2020, bKash retains its position as the overall best brand among top 102 brands across 35 categories, says a press release.
At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'Most Loved Brand' under Mobile Financial Services category for 5th time in a row.
This recognition reflects that bKash has ensured freedom and empowerment in millions' daily transactions in just a decade and fostering financial inclusion as a whole.
Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in partnership with NielsenIQ and in association with The Daily Star, organized the 13th 'Best Brand Award 2021' Wednesday last at a city hotel. BBF honored the most loved brands who have achieved customer trust and acceptability through tough and effortful initiatives.
The survey was conducted by Nielsen's world-class survey method 'Winning BrandsTM'. This time, 8000 consumers across the country participated in the survey.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and newly elected BASIS President Russell T Ahmed handed over the 'Best Brand Award-2021' to Ashraf Bari, EVP and Head of Brand at bKash. Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer from bKash were present on the stage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting
IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham
EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions
Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman
RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound
Erdogan pledges to make Turkey among 10 big economies
Govt bets big on agriculture to reshape rural economy
‘Bangladesh economy rebounded quickly in 2021’


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
FM Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft