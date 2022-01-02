Video
Xiaomi launches exciting offer for New Year

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

With the commencement of 2022, global smartphone giant Xiaomi Saturday announced of offering an exciting discount on selected smartphones for the new year, with discounts up to BDT 4,000.
"We had a fantastic 2021- full of achievements and milestones. To express our gratitude and to celebrate the new year, Xiaomi Bangladesh is offering a wonderful surprise for our fans. Our offer includes exclusive discounts on Xiaomi's versatile and sleek smartphones- Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE," Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said in a statement on this occasion.
Customers can purchase the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at discounted prices - the 6GB+128GB variant at BDT 35,999 (price reduced from BDT 39,999), 8GB+128GB at BDT 40,999 (from BDT 42,999) and 8GB+256GB at BDT 43,999 (from BDT 45,999).
The sleek and elegant Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a featherweight design and comfortable grip. With the ability to take full advantage of 5G speeds, this device is ready to take on any challenge at full speed with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.
Comprising a magnificent 6.55' FHD+AMOLED DotDisplay and a 64MP main camera with over 50 director modes, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE allows users to capture their special moments effortlessly, said the statement.
Redmi Note 10S comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res certified audio for a mesmerising audio experience. The 64MP quad-camera takes stunning shots, as it comes with bokeh and depth control sensors.
The impressive Mediatek Helio G95 processor enables a power-packed performance for the tech-savvy youth. The large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures that users get to savour their adventures in full swing. Redmi Note 10S - 8GB+128GB will be available at BDT 26,999 (from BDT 27,999) during the mega offer campaign.
In addition, customers will get a free T-shirt with every purchase of the locally produced smartphone, Redmi 9A.
Xiaomi fans can enjoy these offers from Authorized Mi Stores and retail partners across the country starting from today.




