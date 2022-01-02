Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chamber of Industries holds 35th AGM

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Chamber of Industries holds 35th AGM

Chamber of Industries holds 35th AGM

The 35th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) was held at the Board Room of the chamber at BCIC Bhaban, at Dilkusha C/A, in Dhaka, on Thursday last (December 30, 2021).
BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) presided over the meeting, attended by other directors and many members of the board. Moreover, two Former Presidents of the board A. M. Subid Ali and A. K. Azad were also present and delivered valuable short speeches, says a press release.
President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury in his speech stressed the importance of building-up skilled manpower by giving training to the people educated but unemployed.
He mentioned that he already talked to SME Chairman in this regard to be partner with BCI we will undertake try to initiative to sign a tripartite agreement with Bangladesh Technical Education Board with a view to developing new small and cottage industrial entrepreneurs across the Country. He expressed his expectation that by 2030 poverty level of the country will come down to zero.
At the same time, by the 2041 the Country will be a developed one. He urged to all of the directors and member to work unitedly for rapid industrialization keeping pace with the 4th industrial revolution.
Few directors and members also took part in question-answer session. The Meeting had in-depth discussion on fixed agenda including the Audited Report for 2020-2021 and unanimously approved it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting
IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham
EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions
Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman
RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound
Erdogan pledges to make Turkey among 10 big economies
Govt bets big on agriculture to reshape rural economy
‘Bangladesh economy rebounded quickly in 2021’


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
FM Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft