

Chamber of Industries holds 35th AGM

BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) presided over the meeting, attended by other directors and many members of the board. Moreover, two Former Presidents of the board A. M. Subid Ali and A. K. Azad were also present and delivered valuable short speeches, says a press release.

President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury in his speech stressed the importance of building-up skilled manpower by giving training to the people educated but unemployed.

He mentioned that he already talked to SME Chairman in this regard to be partner with BCI we will undertake try to initiative to sign a tripartite agreement with Bangladesh Technical Education Board with a view to developing new small and cottage industrial entrepreneurs across the Country. He expressed his expectation that by 2030 poverty level of the country will come down to zero.

At the same time, by the 2041 the Country will be a developed one. He urged to all of the directors and member to work unitedly for rapid industrialization keeping pace with the 4th industrial revolution.

Few directors and members also took part in question-answer session. The Meeting had in-depth discussion on fixed agenda including the Audited Report for 2020-2021 and unanimously approved it.









The 35th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) was held at the Board Room of the chamber at BCIC Bhaban, at Dilkusha C/A, in Dhaka, on Thursday last (December 30, 2021).BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) presided over the meeting, attended by other directors and many members of the board. Moreover, two Former Presidents of the board A. M. Subid Ali and A. K. Azad were also present and delivered valuable short speeches, says a press release.President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury in his speech stressed the importance of building-up skilled manpower by giving training to the people educated but unemployed.He mentioned that he already talked to SME Chairman in this regard to be partner with BCI we will undertake try to initiative to sign a tripartite agreement with Bangladesh Technical Education Board with a view to developing new small and cottage industrial entrepreneurs across the Country. He expressed his expectation that by 2030 poverty level of the country will come down to zero.At the same time, by the 2041 the Country will be a developed one. He urged to all of the directors and member to work unitedly for rapid industrialization keeping pace with the 4th industrial revolution.Few directors and members also took part in question-answer session. The Meeting had in-depth discussion on fixed agenda including the Audited Report for 2020-2021 and unanimously approved it.