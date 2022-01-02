

Winners of BNSC-2021 receive awards

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest at the prize-giving ceremony with Executive chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority Dulal Krishna Saha in the chair.

Tofazzal, in his speech, said, "Now a lot of foreign investment is coming, foreign companies are coming and our production is also increasing. So we have no choice but to increase our skills in order to increase the technological capability of the country."

Dulal Krishna Saha said, "The country's growth is increasing. In order to sustain this growth trend for a long time, we need to acquire skills."

At this national level competition, nine champions were awarded with crests and certificates.

The winners are - Abdul Muttadir of Dhaka in Painting and Decorating, Shri Pritam Kumar

Das of Dhaka in Plastering and Dry Wall System, Lamia Nasib Raisa of Dhaka in Fashion Technology, Sabbir Hossain Hridoy of Khulna in Bakery Department, Sheikh Tasnia Tabassum of Sylhet in Cooking, Mumtahina Jafrin of Rajshahi in Pastry and confectionary, Nazmul Haque Shakib from Dhaka at Web Technologies and Ifadul Islam and Muttakim Chowdhury from Chittagong in Cyber Security.

The nine winners of the final round of 'Bangabandhu National Skills Competition-2021' will get a chance to participate at the 46th World Skills Competition-2022 to be held in Shanghai, China in October next year. -BSS



