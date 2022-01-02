Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (2nd from right) handing over 'Corporate Governance' on behalf of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), to LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Legal Director and Company Secretary Kazi Mizanur Rahman, at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday (December, 30 last).BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and newly elected BASIS President Russell T Ahmed handing over the 'Best Brand Award-2021' to Ashraf Bari, EVP and Head of Brand at bKash at a city hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 29, last.