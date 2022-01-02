Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dutch to get first female finance minister

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

THE HAGUE, Jan 1: Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag said Friday she is set to be the new finance minister, becoming the first woman to head the treasury in the country that leads Europe's so-called frugal group.
Kaag's progressive D66 party has seized the key role in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's new cabinet, which is due to be sworn in on January 10, after coming second in elections in March.
The former diplomat, 60, replaces the hardline Wopke Hoekstra as finance minister, whose centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party lost ground to come in fourth place in the elections, behind the far-right opposition PVV party.
"We have ambitious plans for the coming period. The Netherlands stands for big choices and big investments, in education, on climate, on a strong Europe," Kaag said in a statement to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.
"The role of finance minister is crucial in the responsible implementation of these plans."
The job of Dutch finance minister is closely watched in Europe as the Netherlands leads the so-called "frugal four" group that frequently clashes with southern European states over spending.
The group, which also comprises Austria, Denmark and Sweden, has argued for tougher restrictions on Covid recovery spending and also called for rule of law restrictions on funds for some Eastern European states.
Kaag resigned after a brief stint as caretaker foreign minister in September over the government's handling of the Afghan evacuation crisis after the Taliban took over Kabul. She was previously minister for foreign trade and development.
Rutte announced earlier this month that he had finally sealed a coalition deal to secure a fourth term in office, with a government involving the same four parties as his previous administration.
Despite her diplomatic background, D66 insisted on Kaag taking the key finance portfolio in the record-breaking nine-month negotiations that followed the March 17 elections.
The party will, however, also have to take on the potentially poisoned chalice of health minister, in charge of dealing with the Covid pandemic, with incumbent Hugo de Jonge of the CDA ousted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting
IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham
EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions
Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman
RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound
Erdogan pledges to make Turkey among 10 big economies
Govt bets big on agriculture to reshape rural economy
‘Bangladesh economy rebounded quickly in 2021’


Latest News
Manchester City late show at Arsenal opens up 11-point lead
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
FM Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft