New Board of Directors takes over BIAA



Md. Nuruzzaman Bahalul Mansur Engr. Farid Ahamed

Result of the BIAA election for the year 2022 and 2023 formally declared by the Election Board in the Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association held on Thursday, December 30 last at the Recreation Lounge of Fars Hotel and Resorts, Dhaka, says a press release.

Advocate Rafiqul Islam Masum, outgoing president, BIAA presided over the meeting.

Md. Nuruzzaman, Bahalul Mansur and Engr. Farid Ahamed were elected as President, Senior Vice-President and Vice-President respectively. Md. Esharot Hossain, M. S. I. Dastagir, M. Mahmudur Rashid, Al Mahmud Moinul Haque, Abu Nawaz Bhuiyan, Syed Tasadeque Hossain (Jahangir), M. Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan, Dr. S. M. Jaglul A. Mozumdar, Md. Bonday Ali Miah, M. Khairul Alam, Engr. Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Shahidul Bari, Mohammad Amirul Islam, Md. Rashed Khan, Md. Asadullah, Kazi Azmal Haque, Ahammad Uzzaman and Idris Ali Molla were elected as Directors.

A total of 189 representative from member firms of BIAA attended the Annual General Meeting. Outgoing President Advocate Rafiqul Islam Masum welcomed newly elected President Md. Nuruzzaman and his Board with bouquets and formally handed over the charge of BIAA.











New Board of Directors of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) for the year 2022 and 2023 have taken over the Charge of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA).Result of the BIAA election for the year 2022 and 2023 formally declared by the Election Board in the Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association held on Thursday, December 30 last at the Recreation Lounge of Fars Hotel and Resorts, Dhaka, says a press release.Advocate Rafiqul Islam Masum, outgoing president, BIAA presided over the meeting.Md. Nuruzzaman, Bahalul Mansur and Engr. Farid Ahamed were elected as President, Senior Vice-President and Vice-President respectively. Md. Esharot Hossain, M. S. I. Dastagir, M. Mahmudur Rashid, Al Mahmud Moinul Haque, Abu Nawaz Bhuiyan, Syed Tasadeque Hossain (Jahangir), M. Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan, Dr. S. M. Jaglul A. Mozumdar, Md. Bonday Ali Miah, M. Khairul Alam, Engr. Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Shahidul Bari, Mohammad Amirul Islam, Md. Rashed Khan, Md. Asadullah, Kazi Azmal Haque, Ahammad Uzzaman and Idris Ali Molla were elected as Directors.A total of 189 representative from member firms of BIAA attended the Annual General Meeting. Outgoing President Advocate Rafiqul Islam Masum welcomed newly elected President Md. Nuruzzaman and his Board with bouquets and formally handed over the charge of BIAA.