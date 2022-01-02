Sixty-one organisations win ICMAB Corporate Award



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (4th from left), flanked by the organisers, handing over ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2020 to the recipients at a gala event in the city on Thursday (December 30), last.

The ICMAB, at its flagship event honored the organizations dividing in 18 categories after reviewing their performances based on respective annual reports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP addressed the award ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Standard Bank Limited and FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) former President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain spoke as special guests.

The 18 award categories were Nationalized Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation); Non-bank Financial Institution; General Insurance; Life Insurance; Pharmaceuticals; Cement; Textile; Multinational Company; Others Manufacturing; Power Generation; Oil, Gas & Energy; NGO; Agro and Food Processing; Trading & Assembly and Telecommunication and Corporate Excellence Award.

In the Nationalized Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) Sonali Bank Limited and 2nd (silver) Rupali Bank Limited.

In the Private Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) BRAC Bank Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited & Trust Bank Limited and 3rd (bronze) Pubali Bank Ltd.

In the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) Category 1st (gold) Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited.

In Non-bank financial institution Category 1st (gold) IDLC Finance Limited, 2nd (silver) IPDC Finance Limited and 3rd (bronze) LankaBangla Finance & Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

In General insurance Category 1st (gold) Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, 2nd (silver) Nitol Insurance Co. Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Reliance Insurance Limited & Pioneer Insurance Company Limited.

In Life Insurance Category 1st (gold) Pragati Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 2nd (silver) Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd. and 3rd (bronze) Meghna Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

In Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jointly 2nd (silver) Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited & Orion Pharma Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Renata Limited & ACI Limited.

In Cement Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Premier Cement Mills Limited, 2nd (silver) LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) M.I. Cement Factory Limited.

In Textile Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Paramount Textile Limited, 2nd (silver) Square Textile Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Envoy Textiles Limited.

In MNC Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, 2nd (silver) Marico Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

In Others Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd., 2nd (silver) RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited and 3rd (bronze) BBS Cables Ltd.

In Power Generation Category 1st (gold) Summit Power Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) United Power Generation and Distribution Co. Ltd. & Doreen Power Generations and Systems Ltd and jointly 3rd (bronze) Baraka Power Limited & Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited.

In Oil, Gas & Energy Category 1st (gold) Linde Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) MJL Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) Meghna Petroleum Limited

In NGO Category 1st (gold) BRAC, 2nd (silver) UCEP Bangladesh and jointly 3rd (bronze) Action Aid- Bangladesh & Ghashful.

In Agro and Food Processing Category 1st (gold) Olympic Industries Ltd, 2nd (silver) Agricultural Marketing Co. Ltd. and 3rd (bronze) Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd.

In Trading & Assembly Category 1st (gold) Runner Automobiles Limited, 2nd (silver) Chittagong Dry Dock Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Aftab Automobiles Limited & Dockyard & Engineering Works.

In Telecommunication Category 1st (gold) Grameen Phone Limited, 2nd (silver) Robi Axiata Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited.























Sixty-one organisations won ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) Best Corporate Award 2020' for performance in corporate governance at a gala event in the city on Thursday (December 30), last.The ICMAB, at its flagship event honored the organizations dividing in 18 categories after reviewing their performances based on respective annual reports.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP addressed the award ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Standard Bank Limited and FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) former President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain spoke as special guests.The 18 award categories were Nationalized Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank; Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation); Non-bank Financial Institution; General Insurance; Life Insurance; Pharmaceuticals; Cement; Textile; Multinational Company; Others Manufacturing; Power Generation; Oil, Gas & Energy; NGO; Agro and Food Processing; Trading & Assembly and Telecommunication and Corporate Excellence Award.In the Nationalized Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) Sonali Bank Limited and 2nd (silver) Rupali Bank Limited.In the Private Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) BRAC Bank Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited & Trust Bank Limited and 3rd (bronze) Pubali Bank Ltd.In the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) Category 1st (gold) Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited.In Non-bank financial institution Category 1st (gold) IDLC Finance Limited, 2nd (silver) IPDC Finance Limited and 3rd (bronze) LankaBangla Finance & Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.In General insurance Category 1st (gold) Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, 2nd (silver) Nitol Insurance Co. Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Reliance Insurance Limited & Pioneer Insurance Company Limited.In Life Insurance Category 1st (gold) Pragati Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 2nd (silver) Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd. and 3rd (bronze) Meghna Life Insurance Co. Ltd.In Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jointly 2nd (silver) Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited & Orion Pharma Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Renata Limited & ACI Limited.In Cement Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Premier Cement Mills Limited, 2nd (silver) LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) M.I. Cement Factory Limited.In Textile Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Paramount Textile Limited, 2nd (silver) Square Textile Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Envoy Textiles Limited.In MNC Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, 2nd (silver) Marico Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.In Others Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd., 2nd (silver) RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited and 3rd (bronze) BBS Cables Ltd.In Power Generation Category 1st (gold) Summit Power Limited, Jointly 2nd (silver) United Power Generation and Distribution Co. Ltd. & Doreen Power Generations and Systems Ltd and jointly 3rd (bronze) Baraka Power Limited & Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited.In Oil, Gas & Energy Category 1st (gold) Linde Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) MJL Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) Meghna Petroleum LimitedIn NGO Category 1st (gold) BRAC, 2nd (silver) UCEP Bangladesh and jointly 3rd (bronze) Action Aid- Bangladesh & Ghashful.In Agro and Food Processing Category 1st (gold) Olympic Industries Ltd, 2nd (silver) Agricultural Marketing Co. Ltd. and 3rd (bronze) Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd.In Trading & Assembly Category 1st (gold) Runner Automobiles Limited, 2nd (silver) Chittagong Dry Dock Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Aftab Automobiles Limited & Dockyard & Engineering Works.In Telecommunication Category 1st (gold) Grameen Phone Limited, 2nd (silver) Robi Axiata Limited and Jointly 3rd (bronze) Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited.