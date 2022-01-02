

tap, reduces cash out charge for new year

In every thousand, the reduced charged will be Tk14.70 (1.47%) from any agent point in the country for any tap's general account customers, says a press release.

The new price will be available for cashing out through the app. The Tk14.70 will include all charges including VAT.

The chief executive officer of tap Dewan Nazmul Hasan said: "The MFS company is focused to make digital lifestyle available for everyone in the country. We have been able to reach all of the 64 districts from the very beginning of our services.

"And to send a good message for the new year we have now reduced the cash out charge. We have promised to make all the efforts to help enable a digital lifestyle for everyone in the country. The reduction in charge is part of that initiative."

Trust Axiata Digital Limited Chairman Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28.

`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce. tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

























Mobile financial service (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap' reduced charge for withdrawing money to make transactions more affordable for customers of all levels.In every thousand, the reduced charged will be Tk14.70 (1.47%) from any agent point in the country for any tap's general account customers, says a press release.The new price will be available for cashing out through the app. The Tk14.70 will include all charges including VAT.The chief executive officer of tap Dewan Nazmul Hasan said: "The MFS company is focused to make digital lifestyle available for everyone in the country. We have been able to reach all of the 64 districts from the very beginning of our services."And to send a good message for the new year we have now reduced the cash out charge. We have promised to make all the efforts to help enable a digital lifestyle for everyone in the country. The reduction in charge is part of that initiative."Trust Axiata Digital Limited Chairman Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28.`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce. tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.