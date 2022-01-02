Video
Sunday, 2 January, 2022
‘Singapore to hire workers from BD, India, China’

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Jan 1: Singapore will bring in much-needed migrant workers and ensure international talents feel welcome and are able to complement Singaporeans, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.
Singapore taps labour, skilled manpower and professionals mostly from Bangladesh, China, India and the Philippines.
"We will also press on to bring in much-needed migrant workers and ensure international talents feel welcome and are able to complement Singaporeans," the Channel News Asia reported, citing the Prime Minister's New Year message, laying out the recovery path for the Covid-19-battered economy.
Lee added that 2022 will be a "time of transition" as the economy steadily recovers and the city state reconnects with the rest of the world.
Expecting the gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 3 to 5 per cent next year, Lee said Singapore's economy "should grow in step with global economic recovery", barring fresh disruptions. The government is "planning ahead to achieve longer-term goals", he added.
For instance, it will press on with industry transformation efforts to enhance existing strengths, and help companies restructure and workers upgrade their skills.
"As we brace ourselves for the impact of Omicron, we can be quietly confident that we will cope with whatever lies ahead," he said.
Lee said that the government's immediate tasks go beyond managing Covid-19, noting that Singapore must generate new growth, new jobs and prosperity in a post-pandemic economy.
Much will depend on a stable global and regional environment, and central to this are the relations between the US and China.
"The differences between the two powers remain many and deep, but their recent high-level engagements and practical cooperation on climate change are encouraging," the channel quoted Lee as saying.
"We will continue to pursue trade liberalisation and regional integration for the benefit of our people, including through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which comes into force on the first day of 2022," said Lee.
The 10 member country economic partnership is the world's largest trade bloc led by China with Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. For its part, Singapore will continue engaging partners "near and far", Lee said.    -PTI


