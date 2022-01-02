Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 January, 2022, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ERD celebrates LDC graduation today

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the ministry of finance will organize an event on Sunday (today) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital to celebrate Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status.
  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will grace the occasion as chief guest. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will chair the event.
  Bangladesh met all the criteria for LDC graduation to developing country for the second consecutive time during the latest triennial review of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) of the United Nations back in February 2021.
  CDP also recommended providing an extended preparatory period of five years for Bangladesh spanning from the year 2021 to 2026. The recommendation had been duly endorsed by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations on June 8, 2021.
  Consequently, United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution of ECOSOC's recommendation for Bangladesh's LDC graduation on November 24, 2021. Following the five year long period recommended by the United Nations, Bangladesh will formally graduate from the LDC category in November 23, 2026.
  It is notable that Bangladesh is the only country that has been recommended for LDC graduation by fulfilling all three criteria set by the United Nations.
  ERD officials said Bangladesh has been recommended for graduation at a time when the whole country is celebrating fifty years of its independence as well as the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
  Graduation from LDC status is a testimony to the incredible socioeconomic progress that has taken place under the prudent leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
  In this context, the celebration event is being organized to commemorate this historic milestone and also to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for paving the way towards a developing nation.
  This event will create massive awareness about this historic national achievement which will act as an inspiration for the whole nation to move forward in the future.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds its 352nd board meeting
IFIC Bank opens branches at Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham
EBL signs customer benefit deal with Movement Solutions
Selim R. F. Hussain elected as new ABB chairman
RMG sector finds silver lining in 2021 as exports rebound
Erdogan pledges to make Turkey among 10 big economies
Govt bets big on agriculture to reshape rural economy
‘Bangladesh economy rebounded quickly in 2021’


Latest News
Fire at South African parliament building
Bowlers, Joy keep Bangladesh aloft over New Zealand
FM Momen writes to Blinken to reconsider sanctions
'National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC'
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
4 held over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Joy leads Tiger's reply after Wagner strikes
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
Most Read News
Stampede kills 12 at India shrine
Sky lanterns trigger fire at some places in Dhaka
Distribution of free textbooks begins
Couple held with one kg hemp in Barguna
CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Four die, 370 fresh Covid cases detected
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ
BNP appreciates govt move to amend DSA
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique Takes oath as Chief Justice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft