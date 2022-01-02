Video
Cash incentives for remittance raised by 0.5pc to 2.5pc

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Finance has decided to increase the cash incentive to expatriates Bangladeshis against their remittance from existing 2.0 percent to 2.5 per cent.
It has become effective from yesterday, January 1, the first day of the New Year 2022, said a press release of the ministry of finance sent by its public relations officer Gazi Touhidul Islam on Saturday.
It said considering the importance of improving the overall living standards of expatriate families, increasing the country's foreign exchange reserves, preventing money laundering and creating employment, the government has further increased the cash incentives against foreign currency remittance of the expatriates.
The circular has requested Bangladeshis working abroad to send remittances through legal channels to accelerate the country's economic development in one hand and benefit from higher incentives  on the other.
The government earlier devised the policy to provide incentive/cash assistance at the rate of 2 per cent for the first time against remittances sent in the fiscal year 2019-20.
Due to this policy support of the government, the amount of remittances through banking channels has increased to $18.20 billion in FY 2019-20, which is about 13 per cent more than the remittances collected in FY 2018-19.
In addition, the amount of remittances collected in the fiscal year 2020-21 was $24.80 billion, which is about 36 per cent more than the remittances collected in the fiscal year 2019-20.
This is a New Year's gift from the Prime Minister to expatriate Bangladeshi workers, the circular said hoping that expatriates would seize upon the opportunity.


