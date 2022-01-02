At least 418 people killed in road crashes in Dec

At least 418 people were killed and 497 others injured in road accidents in December in 2021 across the country.

According to a report by Road Safety Foundation (RSF), during the period, a total of 383 road accidents took place. Among the deceased, 63 were women and 49 children.

The RSF sent a press release on Saturday regarding the report. Around 178 people died in 167 motorcycle crashes in the last month which is 42.58 per cent of the total number of deaths, said the report. The highest number of accidents took place in the Dhaka division with the highest number of deaths. Some 113 people died in 102 accidents in Dhaka division, the report revealed. The lowest one was in Sunamganj district with three accidents and no death and casualty.

Besides, three people died and eight went missing in three waterway accidents in December.

Further, 49 people were killed after a fire broke out in the Abhijan-10 launch on the Sugandha River, where 34 were injured and an unspecified number of people remained missing. Around 22 were killed and nine wounded in 13 railway accidents. The RSF prepared the report based on news items of seven national dailies, five online news portals and visual media.