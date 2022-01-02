Video
Sunday, 2 January, 2022
Back Page

Dengue: 4 more hospitalized

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

Four more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Of them, two were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and two outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, on the first day of this year four patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country. And four were recovered from the disease.





