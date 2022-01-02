Not EC but poll-time govt the key to hold fair election: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Election Commission (EC) is not the main problem to conduct fair election in the country; the problem is the election time

government."

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this after laying a wreath at the grave of former president founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan on Saturday on the occasion of the 43rd founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

At around 10:15 am, 50-60 leaders and activists led by Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokon and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamal went to pay their tribute at Ziaur Rahman grave in the capital.

At that time, they chanted slogans demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and sending her abroad for advance treatment.

Explaining the reason for the boycott of the President's dialogue on the formation of the Election Commission (EC), Fakrul Islam said, "Current political crisis of the country is not regarding forming an EC. The main problem is what kind of government will stay in power during the election period."

"Because, all the people of the country know that neutral elections are not possible under the Awami League government. In order to establish democracy in the country through fair elections, an election commission must be formed under a neutral government," the BNP leader added.

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death," said Fkhrul Islam and added, "Student movements on the street would accelerate our democracy restoration movement and free Khaleda Zia from jail."

Mentioning that, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not sending Khaleda Zia out of the country for better treatment because of her personal vengeance," Fakrul Islam said "The Awami League government wants Khaleda Zia to die slowly."

"But awami League's blue print to destroy democracy forever from the country by killing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be foiled in 2022," BNP Secretary General added.












